Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1885 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1885 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1885 СПБ at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

