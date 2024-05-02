Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1885 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1885 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (4)
- Numedux (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search