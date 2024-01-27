Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1891 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (8)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

