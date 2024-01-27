Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1891 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1891 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
