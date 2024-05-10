Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1888 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search