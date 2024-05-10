Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1888 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 17, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 16, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date August 16, 2020
Condition MS61 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1888 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search