1/4 Kopek 1888 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1888 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (11) AU (2) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) PF63 (3) RB (5) BN (4) Service ННР (4) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (5)

RedSquare (2)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Знак (1)