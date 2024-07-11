1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (78) AU (34) XF (11) VF (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (13) MS64 (10) MS63 (11) MS62 (13) MS61 (1) MS60 (9) AU58 (7) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) PF65 (4) PF64 (5) PF63 (1) DETAILS (3) RD (3) RB (24) BN (34) Service ННР (20) CGC (6) NGC (23) PCGS (3) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (23)

AURORA (13)

BAC (3)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (4)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage Eur (2)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (8)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (19)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (11)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (5)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Знак (1)