Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

