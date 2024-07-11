Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,900,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
