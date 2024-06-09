Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,99)
- Weight 1,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0341 oz) 1,0593 g
- Diameter 10,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 24 Dolyas
- Year no date (1881)
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 24 Dolyas no date (1881) "Affinage ingot" with mark АД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (9)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rauch (4)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (4)
- Знак (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 24 Dolyas 1881 "Affinage ingot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search