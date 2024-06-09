Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,99)
  • Weight 1,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0341 oz) 1,0593 g
  • Diameter 10,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 24 Dolyas
  • Year no date (1881)
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 24 Dolyas no date (1881) "Affinage ingot" with mark АД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 8, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 24 Dolyas no date (1881) АД "Affinage ingot" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 24 Dolyas 1881 "Affinage ingot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search