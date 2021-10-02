Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,030

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
1170 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - October 30, 2020
Seller Знак
Date October 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required

