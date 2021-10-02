25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

