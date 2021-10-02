Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,030
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
1170 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search