Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,420,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (558)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 27
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
