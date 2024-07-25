Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,420,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (558)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 7250 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1857 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
