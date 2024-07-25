25 Kopeks 1857 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1857 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (199) AU (158) XF (131) VF (29) F (1) No grade (31) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (5) MS65 (20) MS64 (17) MS63 (33) MS62 (23) MS61 (10) MS60 (9) AU58 (21) AU55 (16) AU53 (15) AU50 (8) XF45 (15) XF40 (15) VF35 (6) VF25 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (3) DETAILS (8) CAMEO (1) PL (7) Service ННР (12) NGC (72) PCGS (17) RNGA (6) CGC (1) ANACS (1)

