Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,255,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

