Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,255,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (20)
- AURORA (23)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (6)
- Haljak coin auction (5)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Imperial Coin (22)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (4)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (9)
- NIKO (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (11)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (21)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (16)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search