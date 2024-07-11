20 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

Сondition UNC (77) AU (50) XF (32) VF (7) F (2) No grade (26) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS65 (3) MS64 (10) MS63 (14) MS62 (12) MS60 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (7) AU53 (4) AU50 (4) XF45 (7) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (35) ННР (1) PCGS (1)

