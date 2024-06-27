20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place July 29, 2019.

Сondition UNC (60) AU (53) XF (35) VF (8) F (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (6) MS64 (4) MS63 (12) MS62 (8) MS61 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (9) AU55 (8) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (9) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (5) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (21) ННР (6) CGC (3) RNGA (4) PCGS (6)

