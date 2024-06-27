Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,355,071
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place July 29, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition VF30 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
