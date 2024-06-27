Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,355,071

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place July 29, 2019.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition VF30 CGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1867 СПБ НІ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

