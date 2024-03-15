Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,08 g
- Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,066,781
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1866 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2276 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 332 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
