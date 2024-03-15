Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,0984 oz) 3,06 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,066,781

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1866 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2276 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 332 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1866 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search