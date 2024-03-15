20 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1866 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2276 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

