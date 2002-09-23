15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ HI "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 1381 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,130. Bidding took place September 22, 2002.

