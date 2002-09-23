Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ HI "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ HI "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ HI "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC NaN

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 1381 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,130. Bidding took place September 22, 2002.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1861 СПБ HI "750 silver" at auction Goldberg - September 23, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date September 23, 2002
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

