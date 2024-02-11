15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 106,121. Bidding took place May 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (17) XF (11) VF (3) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS63 (10) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) Service ННР (2) NGC (10) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (3)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Imperial Coin (13)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

MS67 (2)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (6)

RND (7)

Russiancoin (7)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (1)