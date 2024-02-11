Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,380,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 106,121. Bidding took place May 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (6)
- RND (7)
- Russiancoin (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 3120 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search