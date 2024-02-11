Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,380,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 106,121. Bidding took place May 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • RND (7)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 3120 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1870 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1870 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

