Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,06 g
- Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,329,306
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9566 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 31, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
