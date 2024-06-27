15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

