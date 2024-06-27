Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,329,306

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9566 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rauch - June 5, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - March 31, 2018
Seller MS67
Date March 31, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1866 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1866 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

