15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1865 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition UNC (40) AU (29) XF (10) VF (2) F (2) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (3) MS64 (7) MS63 (5) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (7) ННР (5) NGC (10) RNGA (1) ANACS (1)

