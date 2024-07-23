Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,703,063

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1865 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (16)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (18)
  • Katz (4)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1865 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1865 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search