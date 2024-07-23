Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,06 g
- Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,703,063
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1865 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1865 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
