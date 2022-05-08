Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,950,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place November 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
944 $
Price in auction currency 3450 PLN
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
