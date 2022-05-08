10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place November 9, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (3) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) AU55 (2) Service NGC (3) ННР (1)