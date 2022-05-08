Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,950,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place November 9, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
944 $
Price in auction currency 3450 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Seller RND
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - April 17, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - September 16, 2011
Seller Empire
Date September 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
