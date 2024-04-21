Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,740,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1868 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
665 $
Price in auction currency 610 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40 CGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1868 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

