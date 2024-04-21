Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,740,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1868 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (5)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (10)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
665 $
Price in auction currency 610 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1868 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search