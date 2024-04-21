10 Kopeks 1868 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1868 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (5) XF (10) VF (6) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (8) MS63 (8) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (13) CGC (1) PCGS (3) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (5)

CHS Basel Numismatics (2)

Coins.ee (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (10)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (5)

RND (1)

Russiancoin (7)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (1)