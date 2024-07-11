Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1872 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31778 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,700. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

