Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 978,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1872 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31778 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,700. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
801 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
