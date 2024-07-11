Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1872 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 978,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1872 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31778 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,700. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (17)
- Auction World (2)
- AURORA (21)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (21)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Heritage (9)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Imperial Coin (20)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (16)
- Montenegro (1)
- MUNZE (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (8)
- NIKO (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (11)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- Raritan Stamps (2)
- Rauch (4)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search