Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1866 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

