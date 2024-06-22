Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 110,014

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1866 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
2472 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2714 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
