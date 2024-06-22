Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1866 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 110,014
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1866 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
2472 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2714 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
