Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 119,062
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1865 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2920 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
