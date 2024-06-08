Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 119,062

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1865 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 25,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2920 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3691 $
Price in auction currency 3401 EUR
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1865 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1865 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
