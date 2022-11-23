Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1861 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the RND auction for RUB 9,000,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
22550 $
Price in auction currency 1619500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
95000 $
Price in auction currency 95000 USD
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Spink - January 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1861 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search