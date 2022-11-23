Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1861 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the RND auction for RUB 9,000,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (2) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS61 (1) AU50 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)