Rouble 1861 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1861 with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the RND auction for RUB 9,000,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
22550 $
Price in auction currency 1619500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
95000 $
Price in auction currency 95000 USD
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
