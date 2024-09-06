Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 6.00 g (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Weight 6.00 g

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ Weight 6.00 g - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ Weight 6.00 g - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 6.00 g. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 290,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
128234 $
Price in auction currency 8500000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
213098 $
Price in auction currency 210000 CHF
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

