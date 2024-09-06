Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 6.00 g (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Weight 6.00 g
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 6.00 g. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 290,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
128234 $
Price in auction currency 8500000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
213098 $
Price in auction currency 210000 CHF
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
