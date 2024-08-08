Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (131) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1866 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30418 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1031 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2845 $
Price in auction currency 253940 RUB
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

