5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1866 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30418 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1031 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2845 $
Price in auction currency 253940 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
