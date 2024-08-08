5 Roubles 1866 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1866 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30418 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (80) AU (20) XF (23) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (23) MS63 (15) MS62 (26) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (11) NGC (39) PCGS (11)

