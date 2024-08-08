Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1866 with mark СПБ СШ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54361 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
2755 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Heritage - August 27, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Heritage - August 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 27, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Heritage - July 16, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ at auction Heritage - July 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
