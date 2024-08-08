5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1866 with mark СПБ СШ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54361 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

