Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1866 СПБ СШ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 3,900,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1866 with mark СПБ СШ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54361 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (3)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
2755 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 27, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search