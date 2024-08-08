Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1865 with mark СПБ СШ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
18202 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3954 $
Price in auction currency 15600 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
