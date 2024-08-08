Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1865 with mark СПБ СШ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
18202 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3954 $
Price in auction currency 15600 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Obolos - January 2, 2022
Seller Obolos
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Nomos - January 2, 2022
Seller Nomos
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Seller RND
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ СШ at auction Rauch - December 13, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1865 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
