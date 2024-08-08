Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 3,500,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1858 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5281 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
5340 $
Price in auction currency 395000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 2, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
