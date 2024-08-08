Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 3,500,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1858 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5281 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
5340 $
Price in auction currency 395000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction MS67 - December 2, 2020
Seller MS67
Date December 2, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - October 2, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1858 СПБ ПФ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
To auction

