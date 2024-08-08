Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 4,500,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1857 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22382 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
4207 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

