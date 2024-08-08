Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 4,500,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1857 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22382 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
4207 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
