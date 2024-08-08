5 Roubles 1857 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1857 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22382 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,250. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (28) AU (24) XF (30) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (7) MS61 (2) MS60 (4) AU58 (7) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) XF40 (2) PF64 (1) DETAILS (4) PL (3) Service PCGS (4) NGC (14) ННР (3) ANACS (1)

