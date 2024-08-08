Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2009 $
Price in auction currency 1810 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
6520 $
Price in auction currency 455585 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 21, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
