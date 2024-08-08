Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2009 $
Price in auction currency 1810 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
6520 $
Price in auction currency 455585 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - February 25, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 10, 2018
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Dorotheum - May 25, 2018
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - October 18, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - April 16, 2016
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - June 13, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Dorotheum - November 21, 2013
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 21, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - May 15, 2009
Seller Empire
Date May 15, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1881 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 3 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search