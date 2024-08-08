3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1872 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (3) PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (29) AU (10) XF (6) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (15) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU50 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) PL61 (2) DETAILS (1) PL (2) Service NGC (15) ННР (3) PCGS (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (6)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

New York Sale (3)

OLNZ (1)

PAOLETTI (1)

Rare Coins (15)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (3)

UBS (3)

Varesi (1)

Знак (1)