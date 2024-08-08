Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1872 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2021 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
4888 $
Price in auction currency 447021 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
