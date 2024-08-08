Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1872 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- New York Sale (3)
- OLNZ (1)
- PAOLETTI (1)
- Rare Coins (15)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (3)
- Varesi (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2021 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
4888 $
Price in auction currency 447021 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
123
