3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1870 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33919 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
3960 $
Price in auction currency 3960 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
