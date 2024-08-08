3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1870 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33919 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

