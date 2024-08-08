Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1870 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33919 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
13200 $
Price in auction currency 13200 USD
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
3960 $
Price in auction currency 3960 USD
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Russia 3 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

