3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1869 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (139) AU (41) XF (52) VF (6) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (22) MS63 (45) MS62 (32) MS61 (8) MS60 (2) AU58 (9) AU55 (5) AU53 (4) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (5) PL (1) Service NGC (88) RNGA (5) PCGS (24) ННР (8) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

