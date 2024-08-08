Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 143,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1869 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4117 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
