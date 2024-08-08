Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 143,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1869 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35088 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4117 $
Price in auction currency 16500 PLN
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
