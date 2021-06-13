Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4651 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RD CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia 5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1870 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search