Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4651 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search