Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 942,300
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7662 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search