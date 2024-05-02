5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7662 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (11) AU (4) XF (7) VF (2) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) VF30 (2) F15 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (6) PL (1) Service PCGS (3) RNGA (1) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (3)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stack's (1)