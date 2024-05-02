Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 942,300

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7662 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Haljak coin auction - October 19, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

