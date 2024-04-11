Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,675,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1857 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RD RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
