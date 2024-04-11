5 Kopeks 1857 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1857 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (19) XF (24) VF (15) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) VF35 (4) DETAILS (3) RD (1) RB (1) BN (7) Service RNGA (2) ННР (1) PCGS (4) NGC (3)

