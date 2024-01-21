3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2310 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

