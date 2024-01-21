Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 79,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2310 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
