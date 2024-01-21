Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 79,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2310 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

