3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,050,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (8) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (2) DETAILS (1) RB (2) PL (1) Service NGC (2)