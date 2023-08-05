Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,785,067
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,050,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RedSquare (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
12850 $
Price in auction currency 1050000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
