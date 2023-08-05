Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,785,067

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,050,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
12850 $
Price in auction currency 1050000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58 PL
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

