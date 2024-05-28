Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,373,867
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1862 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 675. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
