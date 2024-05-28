Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,373,867

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1862 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 675. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

