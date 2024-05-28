3 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1862 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 675. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (10) XF (16) VF (12) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (4) Service NGC (5)

