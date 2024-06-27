Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,738,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1861 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3749 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
