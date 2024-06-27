Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,738,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1861 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3749 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - July 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
