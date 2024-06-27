3 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1861 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3749 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (10) XF (9) VF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) BN (2) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (5)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Stack's (1)