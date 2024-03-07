Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,662,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1858 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5398 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place May 26, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (9)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search