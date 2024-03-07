Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,662,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1858 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5398 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place May 26, 2012.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

