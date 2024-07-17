Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,099,831

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1862 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3148 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
