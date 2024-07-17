1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1862 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3148 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

