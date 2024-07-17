Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1862 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,099,831
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1862 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3148 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
