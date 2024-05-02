1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1858 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (11) XF (16) VF (4) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (7) AU53 (2) XF40 (2) VF30 (2) PF61 (1) RB (4) BN (12) Service NGC (10) ННР (1) RNGA (4) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (1)

BAC (10)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (5)

MS67 (2)

Numisbalt (5)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (19)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (1)