1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,731,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1858 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
822 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1858 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
