Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,731,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1858 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
822 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1858 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

