1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (51) AU (27) XF (21) VF (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (6) MS64 (12) MS63 (13) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (10) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (3) RB (18) BN (17) Service PCGS (2) ННР (7) NGC (23) CGC (1) RNGA (3)

