1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 700,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
