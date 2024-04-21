Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 700,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (18)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1868 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search