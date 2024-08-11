Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ. Small Eagle. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Small Eagle. Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ Small Eagle Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ Small Eagle Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1808 with mark СПБ ФГ. Small Eagle. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,300,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RND (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

