Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ. Small Eagle. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Small Eagle. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1808 with mark СПБ ФГ. Small Eagle. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,300,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- RND (1)
