Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 152,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1803 with mark СПБ AИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (9)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (7)
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
583 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search