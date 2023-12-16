Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1803 with mark СПБ AИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Сondition AU (6) XF (14) VF (21) F (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (7) VF35 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service RNGA (2) NGC (4) PCGS (1) ННР (4)

