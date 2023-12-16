Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 152,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1803 with mark СПБ AИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place April 22, 2013.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
583 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Знак - February 15, 2019
Seller Знак
Date February 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

