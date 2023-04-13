Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". "2 1/2 ЗОЛОТН 10 ДОЛЕЙ" (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: "2 1/2 ЗОЛОТН 10 ДОЛЕЙ"

Obverse Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" "2 1/2 ЗОЛОТН 10 ДОЛЕЙ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" "2 1/2 ЗОЛОТН 10 ДОЛЕЙ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. "2 1/2 ЗОЛОТН 10 ДОЛЕЙ". This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the RND auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
734 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - April 16, 2016
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Seller RND
Date June 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1819 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search