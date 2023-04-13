Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". "2 1/2 ЗОЛОТН 10 ДОЛЕЙ" (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: "2 1/2 ЗОЛОТН 10 ДОЛЕЙ"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. "2 1/2 ЗОЛОТН 10 ДОЛЕЙ". This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the RND auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
734 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
