Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6029 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 19100 RUB
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
