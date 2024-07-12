Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6029 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (44) XF (52) VF (52) F (9) G (3) AG (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (19) AU53 (1) XF45 (12) XF40 (4) VF35 (2) VF30 (5) VF25 (2) VF20 (4) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (21) PCGS (2) RNGA (3) ННР (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (25)

AURORA (22)

BAC (12)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (8)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (5)

COINSTORE (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (7)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

iNumis (1)

Katz (7)

Künker (10)

Marciniak (1)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (22)

Rauch (4)

RedSquare (1)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (11)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

WAG (2)

Знак (1)