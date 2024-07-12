Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6029 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 19100 RUB
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

