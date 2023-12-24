Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

