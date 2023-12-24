Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3115 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F15
Selling price
******
12
