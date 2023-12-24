Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3115 RUB
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 21, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date May 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - August 22, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - August 22, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - April 10, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1823 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

