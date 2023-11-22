Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2166 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (7)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (1)
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 9800 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 28, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1822 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search