Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2166 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 9800 RUB
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 28, 2015
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 28, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date May 28, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1822 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

