Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 480,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8200 RUB
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 17, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date July 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 1, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1821 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

