Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 480,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 900. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1821 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
