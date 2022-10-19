Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 480,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 84,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - June 10, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 26, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1821 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1821 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search