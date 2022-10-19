Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 480,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 84,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1821 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
