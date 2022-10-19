Poltina 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 84,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2021.

