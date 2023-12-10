Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (10) XF (22) VF (14) F (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (4) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (4)

Felzmann (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (3)

Künker (3)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (6)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Wójcicki (1)