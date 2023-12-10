Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
