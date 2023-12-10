Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 16, 2021
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - October 14, 2020
Seller MS67
Date October 14, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1816 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search